Image copyright Google Image caption The first incident took place on St Adrian's Close in Maidenhead

Police are investigating two potential abduction attempts after a woman approached children.

An eight-year-old girl was approached in Maidenhead on Wednesday afternoon by a woman who grabbed her before letting her go and leaving the scene.

A short time later, a boy and girl, aged 14 and seven, were approached on a nearby street by a woman in a car who offered them a lift.

She drove away after they refused to get in the car, said police.

Thames Valley Police is linking the incidents, which took place on St Adrian's Close and Wessex Way in the Berkshire town.

The woman involved is described as white, aged in her forties, tall with a slim build and grey hair. She reportedly spoke with a British accent.

In the second incident, she was driving a dark silver or grey Vauxhall Zafira, police said.