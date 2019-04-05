Berkshire

Royal Berkshire Hospital IT system hit by local power cut

  • 5 April 2019
A hospital has asked some patients to seek alternative healthcare after a power cut caused its IT system to fail.

Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading reported the issue on its website on Friday evening.

Non-emergency patients are being urged to go elsewhere to relieve pressure until the problem is resolved.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundaton Trust said: "We have a robust process in place and patient safety is our priority."

The Trust was unable to say when it expected services to return to normal.

