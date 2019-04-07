Bracknell man arrested over online threats
- 7 April 2019
A man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man, 39, was arrested on Thursday after an online video was posted about Algerian women who were attending a protest.
The video suggested "people should carry out violence against them", Thames Valley Police said.
The man was released on bail until 2 May and investigations continue.