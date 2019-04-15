Berkshire

Reading man died due to 'blunt force trauma'

  • 15 April 2019
Friar Street, Reading Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a reported altercation between two men in Friar Street

A man who was punched and then hit head his on the ground died due to "blunt force trauma", police have said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on the 48-year-old's body after he died in hospital following an "altercation" in Reading on Friday.

He was injured in a dispute between two men in Friar Street at about 23:30 BST. The dead man has not been formally identified.

Thames Valley Police is carrying out a manslaughter investigation.

An 18-year-old man, from Crowthorne, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until 10 May.

The teenager was initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

More on this story