Image copyright Google Image caption Malcolm Callender died in hospital after he was punched near Matchbox nightclub

A man who died after being punched to the ground has been named by police.

Malcolm Callender, 48, hit his head on the floor after he was punched in Friar Street, Reading, on Friday night.

Police said Mr Callender, of Crowthorne, Berkshire, died in hospital following an "altercation" between two men near Matchbox nightclub.

An 18-year-old man from Crowthorne has been bailed while police pursue a manslaughter investigation. He was previously held on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Callender died as a result of "blunt force trauma".