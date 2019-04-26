Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Jordan Adewale was found guilty after a five-day trial

A man who raped a woman when she sleep-walked into a kitchen has been jailed for five years.

The 19-year-old woke up "shocked and terrified" to find she was being attacked by Jordan Adewale, 23, a court heard.

Adewale had insisted that he had been asleep when the rape happened at a home in Burnham, near Slough, in the early hours of 7 February 2017.

A jury at Reading Crown Court found him guilty after a five-day trial.

Sentencing, Judge Edward Burgess QC branded Adewale's claims of innocence "incredible".

"You knew full well what you had done," he said.

"You maintained the pretences with the police and then here at court but the jury saw through your lies and found you guilty."

The judge said forensic evidence had strengthened the prosecution's case against Adewale.

"What is abundantly clear is that you took advantage of her while she was in the kitchen," he said.

"It would have been perfectly clear to anyone that she was sleep-walking, you knew her history of sleep-walking."

Adewale was "only intent on achieving [his] own sexual gratification", the judge added.