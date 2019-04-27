Image copyright Google Image caption The M4 will be closed all weekend at junction 13 near Newbury

A section of the M4 is closed over the weekend for bridge repairs and resurfacing work.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway westbound over junction 13 at Chieveley, Berkshire, until 06:00 BST on Monday.

Drivers are to exit the M4 via the slip road before driving round the junction to rejoin the road on the other side.

Highways England said the eastbound carriageway will remain open, but one lane will be closed for safety reasons.

Concrete repairs, waterproofing and resurfacing work are being carried out at the junction. Drivers have been told to expect delays.

The westbound carriageway will be closed for a second weekend from 22:00 on 10 May to 06:00 on 13 May to complete the work.

There will also be a number of overnight closures to install bridge joints, but Highways England said dates for that would be set nearer the time.

The company added carrying out the work at weekends would "minimise overall disruption" and "reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance closures in future".

Work is ongoing on a 32-mile section of the M4 to create the longest stretch of "smart motorway" in England.

Highways England is upgrading the motorway between London and Theale, which is used by an average of 130,000 vehicles a day, at a cost of £862.4m.