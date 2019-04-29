Image copyright THAMES VALLEY POLICE Image caption Mark Whittaker was jailed for 21 years

A man who left a cyclist with "catastrophic injuries" after ramming him with his car has been jailed.

Mark Whittaker, 46, drove from Portsmouth to Reading to "ambush" Darren Fordred and attack him.

At Reading Crown Court, Judge Heather Norton said Whittaker had "wrongly believed" Mr Fordred was responsible for him losing access to his children.

Whittaker denied attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The trial heard that on 12 October Whittaker, of no fixed address, drove "directly at" Mr Fordred, throwing him off his bike and on to the front bonnet of his car.

The car then smashed into metal railings in Northumberland Avenue, crushing Mr Fordred.

Whittaker then began kicking, punching and even strangling the victim, who was left with "life-threatening" injuries.

Image caption Darren Fordred suffered "catastrophic injuries" in the attack in Northumberland Avenue, Reading

The judge said Whittaker had told his victim "I want to kill you" as he charged at him at about 05:20 GMT.

She added: "Your intention in doing so was to confront Darren Fordred, who you wrongly believed was responsible for the loss of your access to your children.

"It was your intention from the outset to confront him with the use of violence."

Judge Norton said Whittaker's intent to kill was evident from threatening messages he had sent to the victim prior to the "sustained and violent assault", which was carried out under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Fordred, whose thigh bones snapped in the attack, said in a statement he was now "stressed out and in pain all the time".

Whittaker was jailed for 21 years and will spend a further three years on licence.