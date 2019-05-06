Image copyright IWM Image caption One of the vessels that landed on Gold beach on D-Day

A convoy of veteran military vehicles will re-enact the historic journey made by General Dwight D Eisenhower to visit troops ahead of D-day.

The Drive To Remember event will see 60 classic vehicles retracing the general's journey from Hampshire to the Greenham Common airfield in Berkshire.

Organisers say it is a means of remembering fallen World War Two servicemen.

The event for the 75th D-day anniversary will take place on 22 June.

General Eisenhower was appointed commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces for Operation Overlord in late 1943.

He on 5 June 1944, the day before the seaborne landing, set off from his military base at Southwick Park to encourage troops heading to Normandy.

Convoy leader Michael Burne told the BBC the general wanted to "talk to some of the airborne troops that were going to be the spearhead of the landing because he knew it would be a fairly difficult time for them.

"Many wouldn't survive," he said.

The event will see a parachute drop by the Royal British Legion, as well as two actors, one representing General Eisenhower and the other Air Chief Marshal Sir Trafford Leigh-Mallory.

Mr Burne, from the Military Vehicle Trust, said it is important to remember the "extraordinary" planning that went into organising D-day.

He added: "It's a great tribute to General Eisenhower and it's a means of remembering all those who sadly lost their lives to free Europe form the German invasion."

The final destination for the convoy will be Newbury College, where members of the public will be "welcome to come look around".