Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Tesco's underground car park in Wellington Street

A man who was stabbed to death in a Tesco car park is believed to have known his attacker, police have said.

Officers started a murder investigation after the victim, 24, was found fatally injured on Wednesday in the underground car park in Wellington Street, Slough.

His stabbing was a targeted attack, Thames Valley Police believe. The force confirmed the car park had been re-opened to the public.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday.

Det Supt Ian Hunter said officers were continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack, which happened shortly after 12:30 BST.

"I would like to offer some reassurance to the public that we do not believe this incident to be a random attack," he said.

"The people involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another."

He said that the man's next of kin have been informed.

He added: "We are still continuing in our attempts to locate and bring the offender or offenders to justice."