Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old man was discovered on The Ring in Bracknell shortly after 23:00 BST on Friday

A teenager was found lying in the road with life-threatening head injuries after an apparent hit-and-run crash.

The 19-year-old man, from Wokingham, was discovered on The Ring in Bracknell shortly after 23:00 BST on Friday.

He was able to tell officers he had been struck by a car, before paramedics took him to St George's Hospital in London for treatment.

Police said debris from a car was found nearby, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Claire Greene, of Thames Valley Police, said: "The injured man was able to tell us that he was struck by a car, but at this time, we have no witnesses.

"Sadly, the victim of this collision is now in a critical condition and his next of kin are aware and being supported by officers."

Sgt Greene said she would like to hear from anyone who recorded dashcam footage in the area.