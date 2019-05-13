Image copyright Google Image caption The Wokingham Children and Young People Partnership Board said the inspection findings were "disappointing"

Inspectors found "significant areas of weakness" in support for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Wokingham.

Wokingham Borough Council and Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group were ordered to write a "statement of action" to Ofsted after inspectors said services had weak leadership.

A report said families had to wait a year for assessments to be carried out.

The bodies said they were "committed to making positive progress".

The Wokingham Children and Young People Partnership Board added: "A great deal is already being done to address issues raised in the inspection report.

"The report is disappointing, but provides an opportunity for all agencies to work together to improve services."

'Substantial strain'

The report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission said parents and carers frequently found themselves needing to "chase professionals to follow-up referrals and seek feedback".

"Many parents told inspectors about the stress and anxiety that their children experience while waiting to have their needs identified," it added.

Inspectors said while many staff in Wokingham's social services department were committed to improving the lives of young people who come to them for help, a high staff turnover was causing a "substantial strain in the system".

The board has been ordered to submit a statement outlining how it will tackle its areas of weakness.