Image copyright Sgt Donald C Todd RLC Image caption The Household Cavalry has been based near Windsor Castle for more than 200 years

More than 250 soldiers from The Household Cavalry Regiment will parade through Windsor later to mark their departure from the town.

The regiment is moving home to Salisbury Plain as part of a major restructuring of the British Army.

It has been based at Combermere Barracks near Windsor Castle for more than 200 years.

The parade, which includes marching and mounted troops, is expected to set off from the barracks at 14:30 BST.

The Band of the Household Cavalry will also take part in the parade, which passes by the Guildhall where a salute will be taken.

Image copyright Sgt Donald C Todd RLC Image caption The Household Cavalry were part of the celebrations when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle

Roads through the town centre including the Long Walk, High Street and Castle Hill will be closed until about 16:00.

The Household Cavalry is made up of the Blues and Royals and the Life Guards.

It is divided into the armoured division and the mounted regiment which is tasked with protecting the Queen.

The Welsh Guards will be moving into the Windsor barracks.