Berkshire

Slough KFC car park attack: Two men charged

  • 20 May 2019
KFC Car park Image copyright GOOGLE
Image caption The attack happened in the car park of Slough's KFC

Two men have been charged in connection with an attack in a KFC car park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old was found injured in Farnham Road, Slough, on 14 May. He remains in a serious condition.

Haidar Anwar, 21 and Yasir Mohammed, 22, from Slough, have been charged with wounding and violent disorder. They remain in custody.

A man, 23, held on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 24 from Slough on suspicion of attempted murder. They have also been released on bail.

A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action.

Mr Anwar is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 17 June.

