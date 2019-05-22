Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spice is a laboratory-created cannabis substitute

A child has been admitted to hospital after "sweets" thought to have contained illegal drugs were sold to school pupils, a council says.

A "dangerous substance alert" has been sent out by West Berkshire Council after a pupil became unwell "as a result of consuming one of the sweets".

The substances, described as being brown and green, are believed to contain cannabis and spice.

The local authority said the sweets had not yet been tested for illegal drugs.

The substances are thought to be 1.5cm by 1cm in size and were being sold to pupils for £5.

Spice, which is designed to mimic the effects of cannabis, can have severe debilitating effects, and can leave users in a zombie-like state.

In its warning which was sent to neighbouring authorities, West Berkshire Council added: "We have no information about the drug contained in the sweets.

"This is probably an isolated incident; however please be vigilant and watch out for any unusual activity or behaviour."

The BBC has contacted the council and Thames Valley Police seeking further details.