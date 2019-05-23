Berkshire

Oxford Road Reading: Arrests made in armed police swoop

  • 23 May 2019
Oxford Road, Reading
Image caption Armed officers could be seen above a parade of shops and restaurants

Nine people have been arrested after armed police attended an altercation involving blades.

Police sealed off Oxford Road in Reading shortly after 05:00 BST and armed officers could be seen on a balcony above a parade of shops and restaurants.

One person has been taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital with minor injuries, the ambulance service said.

The road was re-opened shortly before 09:00.

Thames Valley Police said it was called at around 04.50 "following reports of an altercation taking place near Lloyds Pharmacy".

The force added: "Officers attended an address in the road, where a number of people inside... were in possession of bladed weapons."

It said nine people had been arrested on suspicion of public order and weapons offences. They are in custody.

A bus stop near the scene has been smashed but police have not said if it is connected to the disturbance.
Image caption Oxford Road was closed between Wantage Road and George Street for several hours

