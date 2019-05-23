Image caption Armed officers could be seen above a parade of shops and restaurants

Nine people have been arrested after armed police attended an altercation involving blades.

Police sealed off Oxford Road in Reading shortly after 05:00 BST and armed officers could be seen on a balcony above a parade of shops and restaurants.

One person has been taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital with minor injuries, the ambulance service said.

The road was re-opened shortly before 09:00.

Thames Valley Police said it was called at around 04.50 "following reports of an altercation taking place near Lloyds Pharmacy".

The force added: "Officers attended an address in the road, where a number of people inside... were in possession of bladed weapons."

It said nine people had been arrested on suspicion of public order and weapons offences. They are in custody.

A bus stop near the scene has been smashed but police have not said if it is connected to the disturbance.