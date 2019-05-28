Image caption PC Tom Dorman took part in the Arctic One triathlon for charity

A police officer has completed a triathlon less than a year after his leg was amputated following a crash.

PC Tom Dorman was severely injured and needed four operations when his parked vehicle was hit by a car in Maidenhead in September.

The officer asked members of the public to put a tourniquet on his let to prevent him from bleeding to death.

He said his injury had given him a "drive to prove to the world that I can be just as good as anyone else".

"I'll probably end up achieving more now that I don't have my leg, than I would have before," PC Dorman, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, added.

He took part in the Arctic One para-triathlon festival, which involved a 200m swim, 5km bike ride and a 1.5km run, for charity.

Image copyright Tom Dorman Image caption PC Dorman said he managed to explain to someone "how to improvise a tourniquet"

Family member Mike Jefferson-Cobb said the 27-year-old's recovery had "blown us all away".

He added: "When we went to the hospital we thought we were going to say goodbye so everything he has achieved since is just amazing."

PC Dorman previously told the BBC how he managed to explain to a member of the public to use a jumper "to slow the bleeding in the wound and close up the artery" in his leg.

After nearly 10 hours of surgery, he woke up to be told he had lost the lower half of his left leg.

Three months after the crash he took his first steps following intense physiotherapy.