Image caption Armed officers could be seen above a parade of shops and restaurants

Nine people arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance involving weapons have been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police sealed off Oxford Road in Reading after armed officers stormed a flat above a parade of shops and restaurants on 23 May.

The force said a number of people inside the property were found "in possession of bladed weapons".

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and officers are continuing their investigation.

A bus stop near the scene has been smashed but police did not say if it was connected to the disturbance.