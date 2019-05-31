Car driver killed in crash with lorry near Beenham
- 31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man died when the car he was driving crashed with a lorry.
The victim was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat when the crash happened on the A4 Bath Road near Beenham, Berkshire, at about 11:05 BST.
Thames Valley Police said the man, whose age is not yet known, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.
The force said the road would be shut for several hours at its junction with the A340 while officers investigated.