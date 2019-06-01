Image copyright Google Image caption Police are trying to trace a man the victim met in a bar

A man has been raped in a park in Maidenhead.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was discovered in a distressed state by a member of the public in Grenfell Park shortly after 03:30 BST.

He is thought to have met a man in Gordon's Bar in Queen Street in the early hours before leaving with him and walking through the park.

Police said the man the victim met in the bar may not be the attacker and are appealing for help to trace him.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, with short brown hair, possibly in his early 20s and was wearing a T-shirt and Nike trainers.

He did not speak any English and may have been Romanian, police said.

Thames Valley Police said the victim was attacked near the basketball court and the rapist might also have stolen his phone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.