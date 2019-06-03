Image copyright PA Image caption Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them

A woman was attacked from behind and then raped as she walked through a park in the early hours.

The woman in her 30s was assaulted near a set of swings in Whitley, Reading, at about 00:05 on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

She escaped her attacker and was helped by members of the public, police added.

He was described as in his mid to late 20s, of stocky build and around 5ft 8in tall with tanned skin and dark hair. He was wearing dark clothes.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said such attacks were "extremely rare" but there would be more officers in the area while inquiries continued.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.