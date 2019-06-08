CCTV released after woman raped in Maidenhead
- 8 June 2019
Police have released CCTV footage of a man after a woman was raped.
The victim was assaulted in a property in the Woodlands Park area of Maidenhead, Berkshire, overnight between 28-29 May.
Thames Valley Police has called on the man in the footage to come forward to assist them with their investigation.
The force also appealed to the public to get in touch "as soon as possible" if they recognise the man, believed to have "vital information" on the case.