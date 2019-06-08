Image copyright THAMES VALLEY POLICE Image caption CCTV of this man has been released in connection with a woman being raped overnight last week

Police have released CCTV footage of a man after a woman was raped.

The victim was assaulted in a property in the Woodlands Park area of Maidenhead, Berkshire, overnight between 28-29 May.

Thames Valley Police has called on the man in the footage to come forward to assist them with their investigation.

The force also appealed to the public to get in touch "as soon as possible" if they recognise the man, believed to have "vital information" on the case.