A house has been destroyed in a fire at the yard of Royal Ascot-winning trainer Jamie Osborne.

The 51-year-old tweeted a video of the staff house in Upper Lambourn, Berkshire, razed to the ground by the fire, which began at about 04:00 BST.

With a number of his horses are due to compete at Ascot later this month, he said he is "relieved nobody and no animals were hurt".

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

An earlier video posted by Mr Osborne - who was once the Queen Mother's favourite jockey - shows a horse stuck in a stable with the glow of the flames in the background.

The video is accompanied by a caption reading: "I am afraid we have not had a great night."

Mr Osborne told the BBC he has "no clue" what may have caused the fire but praised the "great team effort" to bring everyone to safety.

He said: "I'm just really relieved that nobody was hurt and no animals were hurt and we managed to get them all out of the danger zone in time."

I am afraid we have not had a great night. Thank God that no people were hurt and we got all the horses out in time. Thank u to everyone that helped. Lambourn at its finest! pic.twitter.com/cWYJfijbZB — jamie osborne (@osbornejamie) June 8, 2019

The trainer went on to thank all those who helped, including fellow trainer Stan Moore who offered to house some of the horses in his stables.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew had been sent to the scene but could not provide further details.

Mr Osborne rode as a National Hunt jockey for 16 seasons with a series of national and international wins making him one of the leading riders of the 1990s.

He has trained six horses to victory at Royal Ascot.