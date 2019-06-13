Image copyright Getty Images

Four Berkshire estate agents have been accused of forming a cartel and illegally fixing fees for seven years.

Michael Hardy, Prospect, Richard Worth and Romans broke competition law by setting minimum commission fees, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally found.

They have until September to respond before the CMA makes a final decision.

The regulator said its findings would "not necessarily" lead to a ruling the companies breached competition law.

According to the CMA, the cartel held meetings from at least September 2008 for almost seven years, colluding to ensure they were all "enforcing and maintaining the agreed commission rates".

'Truly sorry'

Howard Cartlidge, who heads up the CMA's cartels division, said: "Estate agents who conspire to set minimum commission rates are cheating homeowners and breaking the law.

"Where we find evidence that this is happening, we will not hesitate to take action to protect people selling their home."

Romans' chief executive Peter Kavanagh said the firm became aware in June 2017 that a "small number" of its sales staff in a few branches had "acted in a manner totally contrary to the standards and values of the company".

He said the firm alerted the CMA and assisted with its investigation under its leniency programme.

Romans carried out its own investigation, disciplining those involved, Mr Kavanagh said.

He said he was "truly sorry" for the judgement and behaviour of the individuals concerned.

Michael Hardy declined to comment while Richard Worth is in administration. Prospect has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment.

The CMA says this is the third case it has brought against estate agents in recent years.

In June 2017, four firms in Somerset were fined over £370,000 for colluding to set minimum commission rates, and in 2015 three members of the Three Counties Estate Agent Association were charged £735,000 for breaking competition law in relation to fees.