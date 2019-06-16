Image copyright ALISON HITCHCOCK Image caption Brian Greenley underwent four rounds of surgery, chemo and radio after the cancer spread to different parts of his body

A man who was given a six percent chance of survival after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer has completed his first triathlon.

Brian Greenley, 61, underwent treatment for bowel, liver and lung cancer before being cleared in 2013.

He has now managed to complete the Windsor challenge, which includes a 750m swim, in just two hours.

Mr Greenley raised £1,800 for charity by completing the triathlon.

Mr Greenley was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2011.

He underwent four rounds of surgery, radio and chemo, and had to have a colostomy bag put in place as the cancer had spread from his bowel to his liver and lungs.

Mr Greenley, from Berkshire, said he started the triathlon, which also includes a 20km bike and a 5km run, at 6:15 BST.

'On a high'

"I did it in just over two hours," Mr Greenley, who turns 62 on Monday, told the BBC.

"I actually feel on a high at the moment so I might crash and burn later on, but at the moment I feel fine, I really enjoyed it."

Mr Greenley said he had "never thought I'd be healthy enough to try a triathlon" but decided to give it a go after being inspired by the BBC Tripod podcast featuring Louise Minchin.

Ahead of the triathlon he said the open water swim in the Thames was "especially daunting" but, he added, "it can't be worse than cancer".

All the funds raised will go towards the From Me to You charity he co-founded in 2016, which encourages people to send letters to cancer patients so they may feel less lonely.