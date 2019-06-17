Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The attack happened in the car park of the KFC branch in Fanham Road, Slough

Three men have denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an attack in a KFC car park which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old victim was found with a head injury outside the branch in Farnham Road, Slough, on 14 May.

Rehman Anwar, 26, and Haidar Anwar, 21, of Crayle Street also denied a count of violent disorder at Reading Crown Court.

Yasir Mohammed, 22, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

The three also denied inflicting grievous bodily harm during the attack, which saw the victim being "kicked, stamped and hit with a cosh", the court's clerk said.

Rehman Anwar was released on bail while Haidar Anwar and Mr Mohammed, of Monksfield Way, were remanded in custody.

The trial is set to begin on 30 September and is expected to last 45 days.

The victim was previously reported to be in hospital in serious condition but his current state is unknown.