The racing at Royal Ascot shares the stage with the fashion and the hats.

As celebrities and racegoers arrive for day one of the the royal meeting, we take a look at the top of the hats so far.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jodie Kidd arrives at Royal Ascot wearing a hat inspired by the headpieces worn by the Queen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Entrepreneur Valerie Stark is sporting a classy black and white number

Image copyright PA Image caption Chase, aged 10, from Florida, is enjoying a day out of the school uniform

Image copyright PA Image caption At Ascot the punters picnic in style

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ascot stewards, in their traditional green, prepare for day one of the royal meeting

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The battle of the hats has commenced, well ahead of the first race at 14:35 BST

Image copyright PA Image caption The selfie wall by the front gate is doing great business already

Image copyright PA Image caption When you turn up dressed the same as a friend

