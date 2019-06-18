Berkshire

Royal Ascot: Day one in pictures

  • 18 June 2019

The racing at Royal Ascot shares the stage with the fashion and the hats.

As celebrities and racegoers arrive for day one of the the royal meeting, we take a look at the top of the hats so far.

Jodie Kidd wearing a Royal themed hat Image copyright PA
Image caption Jodie Kidd arrives at Royal Ascot wearing a hat inspired by the headpieces worn by the Queen
Valerie Stark in hat Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Entrepreneur Valerie Stark is sporting a classy black and white number
Young boy in top hat Image copyright PA
Image caption Chase, aged 10, from Florida, is enjoying a day out of the school uniform
Man having picnic in car Image copyright PA
Image caption At Ascot the punters picnic in style
Ascot Stewards Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Ascot stewards, in their traditional green, prepare for day one of the royal meeting
Colourful hats Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The battle of the hats has commenced, well ahead of the first race at 14:35 BST
Three woman taking selfie Image copyright PA
Image caption The selfie wall by the front gate is doing great business already
Group of women all in peach Image copyright PA
Image caption When you turn up dressed the same as a friend

