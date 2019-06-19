Image copyright Steve Lutwyche Image caption The After Dark club in Reading has been open since 1973

A club that attracts punters with a "propensity for extreme violence" has had its licence revoked.

The After Dark venue in Reading has been open since 1973 and hosted bands including Radiohead and Supergrass.

Reading Council reviewed the licence after a string of complaints, including episodes of violence and noise.

It said it had "no confidence" its operators could comply with licensing objectives. The club previously said it was a "safe" place.

'Poor performance'

Thames Valley Police said "poor performance" of the venue was leading management to promote "higher risk events, which attract a demographic of customer with a propensity for extreme violence".

The force added it had a "strong belief" there would be further incidents of "crime and disorder" if the licence was not revoked.

Image copyright Google Image caption The venue is accessed through an alleyway in London Street

The council said "incidents inside and outside the club" were part of the reason the venue - which has been twice saved from demolition - has been stripped of its licence.

It also cited a failure to respect noise limit warnings and its "operating beyond licensed hours".

The BBC has approached the club's management for comment.

After Dark, a former biscuit factory, previously said it was looking to invest £6,000 in soundproofing the venue, and aimed to have most of it in place by October.

The club has three weeks from receipt of the council's notice to appeal. It is allowed to stay open during that period.