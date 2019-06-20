Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many like to keep things simple but elegant

It's that time of year again. Royal Ascot becomes Royal Hat-scot as thousands of racegoers descend for Ladies' Day.

While fans of a flutter must observe a strict dress code, there is still plenty of room for creative expression - particularly when it comes to headwear.

As spectators basked in highs of 18C, they could have been forgiven for being distracted by the head-turning millinery on display.

Ladies' Day is traditionally the busiest of the five-day horse-racing extravaganza.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No rah-rah skirts here, but this pom-pom hat was hard to miss

Image copyright EPA Image caption Princess Eugenie of York joined the royal procession with a feathered friend - her hat

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Queen was smiling during the royal procession with a matching lilac dress and hat

Image copyright EPA Image caption A stiff breeze threatened to steal this lady's fascinator

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Avant-geared: Some people shunned the traditional floral theme and opted for something more industrial

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jazzy hats aren't the only attraction - as this couple's electrifying outfits show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Others opt for a more muted approach

Image copyright PA Image caption Feathers are a staple of the racing festival, but with winds of up to 12mph, some people literally had to hold onto their hats

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption High tea meets high fashion: Alexa Holman from Miami sported a gravity-defying creation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blue-ming marvellous: Some people still managed to impress with floral designs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The day is a great opportunity for milliners to display their designs

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some pay lip-service to fashion, but for others it's a chance to really make a statement

Image copyright PA Image caption Katherine Flashman Kittson from Cornwall opted for this patriotic outfit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fascinators are banned in the Royal Enclosure, but the rules allow for headpieces with a base of 4in (10cm) or more in diameter

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singing group the Tootsie Rollers co-ordinated their look as they performed

In the Royal Enclosure hats must be worn, strapless dresses are banned, midriffs must be covered, and trouser suits must be full length and matching.

Royal Ascot ends on Saturday.