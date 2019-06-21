Image copyright TVP Image caption Luke Mackrory was jailed for 14 years

A man who attacked a grandmother with a meat cleaver has been jailed for 14 years.

Nicola Murnane suffered a fractured skull and large wounds to her scalp after Luke Mackrory "repeatedly" struck her on the head in Caversham, Reading.

The 27-year-old then sent an "incredibly callous" text to the victim's daughter saying "smell the blood", Reading Crown Court heard.

Judge Paul Dugdale said Mackrory showed "no regret or remorse" over the attack.

The court heard Mackrory developed an "obsessive delusion" against Ms Murnane during a long-running feud, which was "aggravated" by the defendant taking a "significant amount" of crack cocaine and abusing alcohol.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Nicola Murnane suffered serious injuries to her head

Wearing a disguise, Mackrory attacked 50-year-old Ms Murnane with a meat cleaver as she walked in a street with a neighbour on 31 October 2018.

Neighbours told the BBC that they thought screams during the assault were from children trick-or-treating during Halloween.

Judge Dugdale said after the attack the defendant sent a text to her daughter with words to the effect "that you had chopped up her mother".

The court heard after answering no comment in a police interview, Mackrory, of Lockside Court, Aldermaston, recorded a video for his family saying "she had to get dealt with".

Image copyright TVP Image caption Reading Crown Court heard Ms Murnane suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following the attack

Judge Dugdale said: "It's a cold, callous observation about what you had just done. There was no regret or remorse from you at all.

"That text and that video causes the court great worry."

Prosecuting, Ian Hope said Ms Murnane had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the assault and had experienced "flashbacks and feelings of paranoia".

The judge praised the actions of Ms Murnane's neighbour Margaret Campbell who he said acted "heroically" to try to stop the attack.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Nicola Murnane and Margaret Campbell, the neighbour who was praised by Judge Paul Dugdale

Following a trial, a jury found Mackrory not guilty of attempted murder, but convicted him of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will serve four years on licence when he is released from prison, the judge said.