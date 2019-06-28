Man found dead and six rescued from Maidenhead flats fire
- 28 June 2019
A man was found dead and six people rescued during a fire overnight at a block of flats.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Princess Street, Maidenhead, at 03:11 BST after smoke was seen coming from the building.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was investigating the cause and working with police.
Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious.
The force said officers had informed the next of kin of the man.