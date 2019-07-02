Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden's family said he was a "very creative" and "adventurous" boy

An inquest into the death of a 10-year-old who was fatally injured in a Topshop store will focus on the design, maintenance and fitting of a barrier which fell on him, a court heard.

Kaden Reddick died after a display barrier fell on his head at the Oracle Centre in Reading on 13 February 2017.

Assistant coroner Alison McCormick said the scope of the inquest would focus on the barrier's design and maintenance.

She added two separate "incidents" at other stores would also be analysed.

The court heard Reading Borough Council was continuing an investigation to decide whether to bring forward criminal prosecutions.

Stuart Marchant, representing the local authority, said the council was "continuing to gather evidence so it can take a position".

'Loving, cheeky, energetic'

Ms McCormick said a jury would be shown edited footage of the incident in Reading because it was the "best evidence of what happened that day".

CCTV footage of police conducting a "wobble test" would also be shown, the court heard.

The court previously heard that Kaden was with his mother, grandmother and siblings in the Arcadia-owned store at the time of the incident.

In a family statement after his death, Kaden, who was a year five pupil at Garland Junior School in West Berkshire, was described as "loving, cheeky and energetic".

The coroner added she hoped the inquest would take place "in the first half" of 2020.

A further pre-inquest review has been scheduled for October.