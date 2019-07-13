Three arrested after man stabbed in Slough attack
- 13 July 2019
Three people have been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Slough on Friday.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack in Alderbury Road at about 22:30 BST.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.
Two men, aged 46 and 20, and a 40-year-old woman, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They remain in custody.