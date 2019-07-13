Berkshire

Three arrested after man stabbed in Slough attack

  • 13 July 2019
Alderbury Road in Slough Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Alderbury Road on Friday night

Three people have been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Slough on Friday.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack in Alderbury Road at about 22:30 BST.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

Two men, aged 46 and 20, and a 40-year-old woman, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in custody.

