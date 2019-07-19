Image copyright Google Image caption The club has been operating since 1986

A social club which has been the scene of large brawls over the last three years is under threat of having its licence revoked.

Thames Valley Police said there were a "number of serious concerns" about the running of Reading District Irish Association in the town.

The force said it had "intelligence" stolen goods had been handled on site.

Officers added alcohol was being sold to non-members and there had been "a number of incidents of disorder".

Writing to Reading Borough Council, the force said it wanted the authority to "review" the Chatham Street club's premises certificate to "prevent illegal sales of alcohol, handling stolen goods and public disorder".

Incidents of disorder over the past three years included several group fights, some involving up to 50 people at a time.

The brawls involved tables and bottles being thrown and resulted in multiple people being injured, police said.

Officers added they had warned the club's chairman Seamus McCadden and bar manager Brendon Healy regarding the sale of alcohol to non-members or guests.

"Unfortunately, Mr McCadden refused the advice," they said.

Reading Borough Council's licensing committee will decide on the future of the club on July 25.

The BBC has contacted the club for comment.