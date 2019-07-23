Image copyright University of Reading Image caption The baby llama was an "unexpected arrival" at the University of Reading

A university has named a baby llama Jeremy following a 24-hour Twitter poll to choose from the Conservative leadership candidates.

The University of Reading held the public vote to name the new addition to its herd either Boris or Jeremy.

Academics said the "unexpected arrival" could help scientists develop the "next generation of life-saving medicines".

The result was announced on Tuesday, the same day the winner of the Tory leadership contest is revealed.

It's the contest that's gripped a nation. Everybody's talking. Does the future (of the llama herd) lie with Boris, or Jeremy? Help name our fluffy boy: — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 22, 2019

The university purchased an adult llama to add to the herd which produce antibodies for research, but did not realise she was pregnant until after her arrival.

The antibodies are said to be crucial to an innovative new area of medical research.

Image copyright Getty images/Reuters Image caption Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are bidding to become the next Tory leader and prime minister

Jeremy emerged as the early favourite among voters in the llama naming poll, triumphing with 69% when the voting closed.