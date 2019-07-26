Image copyright Google Image caption Table and bottles were thrown during brawls at the club, according to police

A social club that has been the scene of large-scale brawls involving up to 50 people over the past three years has had its licence revoked.

Thames Valley Police raised "serious concerns" about the running of Reading District Irish Association in the town.

Officers said alcohol was being sold to non-members and they had intelligence that stolen goods had been handled on the site of the club.

The force added there had also been a "number of incidents of disorder".

There had been several group fights over the past three years at the premises on Chatham Street, some involving up to 50 people at a time, police said.

During the brawls, tables and bottles were thrown, resulting in many people being injured.

Reading Borough Council's licensing committee decided to revoke the club's licence at a meeting on Thursday.

The club's owners have 21 days to appeal against the decision and can continue to trade as normal in the meantime.