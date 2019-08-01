Image copyright Other Image caption The structure came down just after 11:15 BST

Firefighters are searching for people feared trapped under a huge mound of collapsed scaffolding.

The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, Reading, injuring at least two people.

South Central Ambulance Service said the injured pair were suffering from chest pains and a head injury.

A spokesman added: "The fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding."

Witness Louis Stead said he saw the corner of the building fall with an "almighty crash and lots of dust and debris".

"It was horrifying, very shocking and very concerning," he said.

Image copyright Louis Stead Image caption The scaffolding was covering Greyfriars House in Reading

Another witness, Geraoid Fallon said: "The building itself is being torn down so I just assumed it was part of a demolition thing.

"A few of the work crew looked quite distraught."

Thames Valley Police said it had temporarily closed the NCP car park, but that there were "no concerns" about the building's structure.

Image copyright Sabina Jeske Image caption Garrard Street has been closed in both directions and people are urged to avoid the area

Paramedics said the two people being treated did not have life-threatening injuries.

Garrard Street has been closed in both directions and people are urged to avoid the area.

The building is being demolished as part of a £500m housing and retail development at Station Hill in Reading.

The BBC reported in June that property firm Lincoln MGT has snapped up the highly sought-after development site, becoming its third owner in 13 years.