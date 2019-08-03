Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a van and a car in Berkshire.

It happened at about 16:30 BST on the A338 Salisbury Road, near the junction leading to Inkpen Road, near Hungerford.

A red Suzuki bike collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter drop-side van and a silver Honda Accord. The rider, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Witnesses are urged to contact the force.