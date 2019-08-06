Image copyright Other Image caption The Health and Safety Executive has been conducting an investigation at the site

A town centre road which was closed after scaffolding collapsed at a derelict shopping centre be shut for at least another day.

Three people suffered minor injuries when the structure came down in Garrard Street, Reading, on Thursday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating how it happened.

A borough council spokesman said the road would be shut until at least Wednesday, on the advice of the HSE.

Taxi driver Jahangir Shan filmed the aftermath of the collapse

Witnesses described the collapse as "sounding like thunder" and emergency services initially feared people were trapped under the rubble.

Scaffolding contractor McGee is also investigating.

The former shopping centre was being demolished as part of a £500m housing and retail development.