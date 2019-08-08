Image copyright Other Image caption The Health and Safety Executive has been conducting an investigation at the site

A town centre road remains closed over safety fears a week after scaffolding collapsed at a derelict shopping mall.

Three people suffered minor injuries when the structure came down in Garrard Street, Reading, on Thursday 1 August.

The Health and Safety Executive, which has launched an investigation, said remedial work at the site was ongoing.

Reading Borough Council said the road will reopen when it "receives confirmation that it is safe to do so".

It could not provide a date for when the road is likely to be reopened.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Taxi driver Jahangir Shan filmed the aftermath of the collapse

Witnesses described the collapse of the former Friar's Walk shopping centre as "sounding like thunder".

Emergency services had initially feared people were trapped under the rubble.

Scaffolding contractor McGee is also investigating.

The building was being demolished as part of a £500m housing and retail development.