Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Tuesday in London Road, Earley

Members of the Asian community have been urged to avoid keeping gold in their homes after an elderly couple were attacked by masked men.

Three burglars armed with screwdrivers stole gold from a home in Earley, near Reading on Tuesday.

Asian communities were "more likely to be vulnerable" to attacks due to it being "wedding season", police said.

Gold jewellery is often bought as a wedding gift in British-Asian families and passed down through generations.

Det Con Shannon Walker said officers were still searching for the three masked men and a fourth suspect, who is believed to have driven the group away from the scene.

Image caption Police believe thieves have been targeting homes for high-value Asian jewellery

She added the attack was "extremely scary" for the 71-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, who were in bed at the time.

The force said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the burglaries were linked with previous offences.

A BBC investigation found than £140m worth of Asian gold jewellery has been stolen in the UK over the past five years.