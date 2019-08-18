Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks ago

More than £70,000 has been donated to a crowdfunding page set up to support the family of a police officer who was killed in Berkshire.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died on Thursday in Sulhamstead when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation has raised nearly £73,000 in a day.

Ten males aged between 13 and 30 have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Thames Valley Police said on Saturday it had been granted an extra 36 hours to question the suspects.

PC Harper was killed after responding to a burglary at the A4 Bath Road from Lambdens Hill and Ufton Lane.

Since his death, people have been laying tributes in the grass near to where he died.

A box at the scene has PC Harper's shoulder number 510 and a photo of his wife Lissie, who he married last month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reading and Cardiff City's players stood for a minute's silence in remembrance of PC Andrew Harper

The fundraising page says: "We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.

"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten."

One tribute from his family read: "We will never recover our darling Andrew.

"You will never feel the pain of growing old or a broken heart.

"I feel your presence warming me in my darkest hours and minutes and know there's enough to share with all those who love and need you right now.

"Sleep tight sweetheart, see you one day."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene near the A4 Bath Road

Forensic officers have spent most of the weekend searching the grass and surrounding area.

On Saturday Thames Valley Police's Det Supt Ailsa Kent told a press conference PC Harper's cause of death has been recorded as multiple injuries.

"[That] is consistent with our current belief that Andrew was caught between a vehicle and the road and then dragged for a distance," she said.

Det Supt Kent said it remained unclear how PC Harper "came to be out of his vehicle and then caught under the suspect vehicle".

She said the 10 boys and men had been arrested at council-run caravan and mobile home site, Four Houses Corner, about three miles from where PC Harper died.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "We are shocked and saddened by the death of our colleague"

Relatives of PC Harper have also paid tribute on social media to the "loveliest person that you will ever meet".

His grandmother Maureen Shrimpton wrote: "Just a really horrible day. Our grandson Andrew was killed last night while doing his police work.

"So proud of him. Our love goes to his lovely wife, mum and dad, brother and all of his family and friends."