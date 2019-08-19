Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks ago

Police have been granted a 24-hour extension to question 10 people arrested on suspicion of murdering PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper, 28, died on Thursday in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.

The Thames Valley Police officer, who got married four weeks ago, was responding to reports of a burglary.

Ten males, half of whom are under 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of murder within an hour.

The suspects in custody are:

A 17-year-old from Bramley, Hampshire

A 24-year-old from Bramley, Hampshire

A 20-year-old from Burghfield, Berkshire

A 16-year-old from Burghfield Common, Berkshire

A 30-year-old from Burghfield Common, Berkshire

A 16-year-old from Burghfield Common, Berkshire

A 13-year-old from Burghfield Common, Berkshire

A 20-year-old from Reading, Berkshire

A 17-year-old from Aldermaston, Berkshire

An 18-year-old from Mortimer, Berkshire

PC Harper attended the reported break-in at about 23:30 BST with a fellow officer.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of multiple injuries.

Forensics officers have been seen investigating at the Four Houses Corner Caravan Site, three miles from the scene on the A4 Bath Road.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene near the A4 Bath Road

News of PC Harper's death prompted politicians to comment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked and appalled".

A fundraising page, set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to support PC Harper's family, passed the £140,000 mark on Monday morning.