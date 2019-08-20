Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks ago

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a police officer who was killed while investigating a burglary.

Jed Foster, 20, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court charged with murdering 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper and the theft of a quad bike.

PC Harper, of Thames Valley Police, died on Thursday after being dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

Mr Foster has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges, but Robert Jacques, defending, said Mr Foster, of Pingewood in Burghfield near Reading, denied any involvement in PC Harper's death.

PC Harper's wife Lissie, whom he married four weeks ago, paid tribute to the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

In an emotional tribute to her childhood sweetheart Mrs Harper said her "heart is broken" after the death of her "darling boy".

She added: "We had so many plans for the future, you wanted to do it all. My darling boy I do not know how I will be able to survive without you.

"I want to be angry that your job took you away from us but I know you loved it and always wanted to keep everyone safe, especially me.

"My heart is broken without you my sweetheart but my god I feel so lucky that it was me you chose to share your amazing life with.

"Although we were married for only 28 days before you were cruelly taken away from me, my husband you were perfect."