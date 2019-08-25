Thousands of people have baked in soaring temperatures at Reading Festival during the hottest late August bank holiday weekend on record.

The 1975 and The Hunna drew large crowds on the main stage on Friday and Saturday and the Foo Fighters are expected to draw even more on later.

Here is how festival-goers have been enjoying the music in the sunshine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic looked to start a crowd surf on the main stage during day one of Reading Festival

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All smiles during day two of the festival

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This festival-goer enjoys the sunshine as The Hunna perform on the main stage on day two

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You have to catch up on your sleep when you can

Image copyright iStock Image caption Do you think this chap likes Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Put your hands up if you're having fun

Reading Festival ends on Sunday.