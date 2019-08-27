Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reading Festival was held from Friday until Sunday

A man has died after being taken ill at Reading Festival.

The death of the man, who has not been formally identified, is being treated as unexplained, Thames Valley Police said.

Emergency services were called to an area near one of the music event's stages just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The man was transferred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital about 40 minutes later but he died on Monday.

His next of kin have been informed.

Ch Supt Rob France, the festival's police commander, said: "We are investigating the circumstances of how he became ill and his death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"We will continue to provide support to the man's family at this difficult time."

On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl from Oldham died of a suspected drugs overdose at Leeds Festival, which is organised by the same company as Reading, Festival Republic, and is his held simultaneously.