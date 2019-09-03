Image copyright TVP Image caption Thousands of MDMA tablets were concealed in tubs of chocolates by Hassan Akhtar, police said

A man who tried to export more than 5,000 MDMA tablets in tubs of sweets has been jailed for eight years.

Hassan Akhtar attempted to send £70,000 worth of the Class A drugs to Pakistan using courier service DHL.

Police said the drugs were discovered by the postal company in tubs of Celebrations chocolates and Akhtar was later identified by CCTV footage.

The 64-year-old, of Cornwall Close, Maidenhead, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted in July.

Image caption Hassan Akhtar was jailed for eight years after he was convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court

Akhtar was convicted of fraudulent evasion of a prohibition - a smuggling offence - following a five-day trial.

Det Sgt Rob Hood said the defendant was "clearly looking to profit" from selling drugs and "thought by concealing them in chocolate tubs that they would not be detected".