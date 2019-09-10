Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Northern House School in Wokingham was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted last year

An academy for children with special educational needs is not doing enough to get out of special measures, according to Ofsted.

The watchdog said leaders and managers at Northern House School in Wokingham, Berkshire, were not taking effective action to improve it.

The trust running the inadequate-rated school previously announced in June it would step aside from running it.

The BBC has asked Northern House School Trust for comment.

Following a new inspection Ofsted said "too little had been achieved" and the academy's staff "were not receiving enough support from trustees or governors".

They added: "Trustees' core business has shifted towards consideration of the school's long-term future, rather than prioritising the urgent improvement needed now.

"This is an uncertain time for leaders, staff and parents."

Ofsted also highlighted a "high number" of serious incidents "compromising pupils' safety", including the trust acting to slowly in fixing the school's electronic gates allowing pupils to leave the site "too easily".