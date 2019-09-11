Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Aqib Pervaiz pleaded guilty to murdering Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed

A man who stabbed his friend to death in the mistaken belief he was having an affair with his wife has been jailed.

Aqib Pervaiz, 27, killed Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, 24, in an underground Tesco car park minutes after purchasing a large kitchen knife from the store.

Pervaiz, who admitted murder, was convinced his Poundland colleague had been seeing Saima Munir despite attempts to convince him otherwise.

At Reading Crown Court, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years.

The court was shown CCTV of Pervaiz of attacking Mr Mohammed from behind, using the 20cm (8in) kitchen knife to deliver a single fatal blow to his chest.

Less than 15 minutes earlier, Pervaiz had bought the knife in the Slough branch and lured his friend to the car park in Wellington Street on 8 May.

Mr Mohammed, from Southall, London, later died in hospital.

Image caption Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed died of a stab wound to the chest

Pervaiz fled to Birmingham, before he surrendered to Thames Valley Police the next day.

Gary Bell QC, defending, said Pervaiz had become convinced his wife Saima Munir was having an affair with his friend Mr Mohammed.

Judge Heather Norton told him: "You believed quite wrongly and without any foundation at all that your wife had formed a relationship with Mr Mohammed, despite the efforts of your wife, other family members and Mr Mohammed to convince you your suspicions were all in your mind."

She said Pervaiz had robbed Mr Mohammed's family of a "much-loved son, husband and family member".

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Mohammed was found fatally injured and later died in hospital

His wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the murder, has returned to India with the daughter he never got to meet, the court was told.

Pervaiz, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.