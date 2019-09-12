Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Harper got married to his long-term partner Lissie just four weeks before his death

Nine people arrested on suspicion of murdering a police officer who was killed while investigating a burglary have had their bail extended.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along a road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Nine boys and men, aged between 13 and 30, have had their bail extended to 16 November, police said.

Jed Foster, 20, of Pingewood, Burghfield, has already been charged with PC Harper's murder.

He is expected to face trial at Reading Crown Court in January.

PC Harper, who got married four weeks before his death, was killed on the A4 Bath Road.

The roads policing officer, who became a regular officer in 2011 after joining as a special constable a year earlier, had attended a reported break-in with a fellow officer in Sulhamstead at about 23:30 BST on 15 August.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of multiple injuries.

Police announced on Wednesday the officer, from Wallingford in Oxfordshire, would have a formal police funeral.